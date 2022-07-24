Indiana State Alumni Association hosts ribeye cookout for "Join July"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Even the hot temperatures, couldn't stop these Sycamores from cooking out!
The Indiana State Alumni Association held a ribeye cookout on Saturday!
It was over at Basler's Market in Terre Haute.
It's in an effort to recruit more members to the association and connect with the community!
The campaign is called Join July.
Organizers say the perks are endless!
"Some of those perks are the monthly newsletter, invites to alumni-related events, and being able to put on and host those events -- to be able to give back and keep those sycamores connected," Marketing and Communications Coordinator Allanee Quick said.
You don't have to be an ISU graduate to join, you can join by visiting their website!