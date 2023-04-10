Indiana Senate passes legislation aimed at prohibiting human sexuality instruction for young Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Senate has passed a controversial bill intended to limit human sexuality instruction in Hoosier classrooms, but opponents feel overreaches and could harm students.

House Bill 1608, dubbed Indiana's version of the 'Don't Say Gay' bill in Florida, prohibits human sexuality instruction in schools from pre-kindergarten through third grade and also requires schools to notify parents of their children's requests for name and pronounce preferences. Advocates for the bill say parents should be the ones to lead sensitive discussions related to sexuality.

Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) questioned the bill's intention and why it was needed, saying human sexuality is already not taught in the grades outlined by the legislation. Hunley asked if she were a pregnant teacher if she'd be able to explain to her students why her belly may grow. The Senate Sponsor of the legislation, Sen. Stacey Donato (R-Logansport,) replied that teachers could answer questions asked by students under the bill. Hunley followed up by clarifying that she would not in fact be able to explain the situation on her own without being asked.

A large portion of the conversation about the bill has focused on gender identity. The bill requires schools to notify parents within five days if their student requests a name or pronoun change. A previous version of the bill required a parent's consent for such a change.

Those opposed to the legislation also feel it outs LGBTQ students. Lawmakers who voiced opposition said it cuts out the possibility of students having safe, honest conversations with their families on their own terms. Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) commented that in forcing kids out of the closet, the legislation is creating young, fierce advocates.

Earlier in the session, Hoosiers traveled to the Indiana Statehouse to demonstrate.

The House has to approve any changes to the bill before it goes to Governor Eric Holcomb for consideration.