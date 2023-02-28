Indiana Senate passes bill that could have impact on school libraries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Senate passed a controversial bill focused on materials in school libraries.
Lawmakers spent a lot of time discussing Senate Bill 12 before the vote.
Basically, school libraries could not use educational defense for questionable material.
Supporters say that the bill aims to keep pornographic material out of school libraries.
Opponents argue that schools already don't have that kind of content. They say material harmful to minors is already a law that works.
They feel that this legislation could be used to threaten schools, to remove books, or face arrest just because someone doesn't like a book.
The bill also sets a process for parents to raise complaints about books with inappropriate material. This specific part of the bill has received some support from both sides.