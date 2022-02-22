Indiana Senate panel backs bill without big tax-cut proposal

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 22.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
through Wednesday March 2nd.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana Senate panel backs bill without big tax-cut proposal

  • 0
Indiana state house

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate committee endorsed a tax proposal on Tuesday without the business and individual tax cut package potentially totaling more than $1 billion that the House approved last month.

The Senate’s tax committee voted 12-1 to advance the bill to the full Senate, where Republican leaders have cited uncertainty about the economy in resisting tax cuts despite recent big growth in state tax collections.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week, likely setting up negotiations in the final weeks of the legislative session as House Republicans maintain the state’s budget surplus has grown enough for sizeable tax reductions.

Key parts of the House Republican plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% to 3% over the next four years.

That would ultimately reduce state tax collections by an estimated $500 million a year when fully implemented in 2026. The plan also proposes cuts to several business taxes, potentially worth $700 million to $850 million a year.

