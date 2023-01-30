Indiana Senate bill could require school board candidates to affiliate with a party, or as an independent

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana School Boards Association is voicing its concern over a new senate bill.
If passed, the bill would make school board candidates run for election under a political party.
They could also choose to run as an independent.
People on both sides of this issue say it could change things for local elections.
The Indiana senate elections committee heard testimony on Monday to discuss the possible changes.
The Indiana School Boards Association's executive director Terry Spradlin was front and center to argue against senate bill 188.
"This legislation is not needed. School board candidates should be elected on their own qualifications; merit, experience and platform no matter their party affiliation," Spradlin said.
The ISBA is unanimously opposed to senate bill 188.
Senator Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis wrote the bill.
He says it would increase transparency among candidates and help school boards going forward.
"I just think that if we look at changing the mix and having a higher degree. I think elected party officials have a higher degree of responsibility to the community," Sandlin said.
Should school board candidates be forced to affiliate with a political party?
Advocates against the bill expressed concern about politics entering education.
Sandlin says that's something he's not worried about.
"Do we have hyper-politics at the national level and sometimes other areas? Absolutely. But I really don't see that carrying over," Sandlin said.
Spradlin says this will be the case.
He says it's simply unavoidable.
"School board meetings are not immune from political conflict, but inviting politics in the board room with this legislation may have the unintended consequence of further fueling this conflict," Spradlin said.
The senate elections committee held the bill for continued discussion.