Indiana Senate Bill advances that would protect the retail sale of puppies and kittens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana bill has advanced that prevents communities from banning retail sales of dogs.
In 2021, Illinois banned the retail sale of puppies and kittens.
Senate Bill 1-34 works to stop that from happening in the Hoosier state.
The legislation creates more protections for customers.
The stores would give information about the dogs, their histories, and store policies.
A third-party auditor would also make sure breeders take care of their animals.
Those against the bill say it makes it harder to regulate pet stores sourcing animals from puppy mills.