Indiana schools will help prepare future educators thanks to a grant opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana schools will help develop a pipeline of well-prepared future educators.
27 school corporations will host more than 70 teacher residents.
The opportunity is possible through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's teacher residency grant pilot program.
The program is a year-long, paid teaching experience.
It's for student educators who plan on teaching kindergarten through 12th grade.
The commission awarded more than $1 million in residency grants for the next academic year.
The Indiana General Assembly created the program in 2019.