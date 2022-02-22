Indiana’s largest hospital system weathered COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials at Indiana’s largest hospital system said Tuesday that its hospitals have weathered the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge although they are still treating hundreds of patients with the illness.
The update from IU Health officials came as Indiana has seen steep declines in the past month in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and new infections from the surge brought on by the delta and omicron variants.
The total patient counts have improved enough that a U.S. Navy team left IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on Tuesday after spending two months there helping staffers exhausted from the surge in COVID-19 patients.
IU Health chief clinical officer Dr. Chris Weaver said the system’s 16 hospitals across the state now has about 250 COVID-19 patients after peaking at more than 600 last month.
The total COVID-19 patients at all Indiana hospitals has dropped to about 1,100 people, down about two-thirds from mid-January, according to state health department tracking.
Indiana’s rate of COVID-19 deaths is now about 30 a day, down from about 75 a day about a month ago.
IU Health officials said they expect hospitals to have high patient counts for several months as they treat those who’ve had surgeries or other medical care delayed because of the pandemic.
System vice president Dr. Mark Luetkemeyer said those patients are keeping hospitals “extremely busy.”
“We’re not stretched to the point that we were in January,” Luetkemeyer said. “That wasn’t sustainable for us.”