Indiana’s GOP governor, lawmakers differing on top issues

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 11.0 feet Wednesday,
January 12.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 19.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana’s GOP governor, lawmakers differing on top issues

  • 0
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife test negative for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed a tax cut for some businesses Monday that is decidedly less ambitious than what many of his fellow Republicans want to seek during the new legislative session.

Holcomb continued his cautious approach toward state finances ahead of legislators returning to the Statehouse for Tuesday’s start of the 2022 session. The governor also is facing disagreements with a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements and declined to say whether he supports adding political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections.

Projected booming growth in the state’s budget surplus has some GOP lawmakers talking about possible individual income tax cuts that could reduce state tax collections by hundreds of millions of dollars. The governor’s proposed changes to the property tax on business equipment, meanwhile, wouldn’t reduce those tax bills for at least a few years.

Holcomb said he had concerns such as inflation, a possible slowdown in sales tax revenue as federal COVID-19 relief payments end and additional costs to attract and retain state employees in a competitive job market.

“We’ll talk to folks and if we can be persuaded, we’re open minded about this,” Holcomb said.

