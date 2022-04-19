 Skip to main content
Indiana roads will see improvement thanks to one program

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier roads will see improvements from the Community Crossings program.

224 cities, towns, and counties will split almost $108 million in state matching funds.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation unveiled the recipients on Tuesday.

Several local communities are receiving money.

They are:

Bicknell: $648,036.66

Bloomfield: $224,250.70

Brazil: $189,405.53

Clay City:$217,714.92

Clay County: $1,000,000.00

Dugger: $107,160.97

Hymera: $320,518.50

Knox County: $1,000,000.00

Linton: $432,729.84

Merom: $113,150.02

Parke County: $717,972.22

Rockville: $201,073.49

Seelyville: $269,445.00

Shelburn: $68,103.00

Staunton: $49,631.10

Sullivan: $800,613.36

Sullivan County: $1,000,000.00

Vigo County: $217,562.00

Vincennes: $298,337.39

Wheatland: $35,793.06

