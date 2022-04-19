Indiana roads will see improvement thanks to one program

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier roads will see improvements from the Community Crossings program.
224 cities, towns, and counties will split almost $108 million in state matching funds.
Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation unveiled the recipients on Tuesday.
Several local communities are receiving money.
They are:
Bicknell: $648,036.66
Bloomfield: $224,250.70
Brazil: $189,405.53
Clay City:$217,714.92
Clay County: $1,000,000.00
Dugger: $107,160.97
Hymera: $320,518.50
Knox County: $1,000,000.00
Linton: $432,729.84
Merom: $113,150.02
Parke County: $717,972.22
Rockville: $201,073.49
Seelyville: $269,445.00
Shelburn: $68,103.00
Staunton: $49,631.10
Sullivan: $800,613.36
Sullivan County: $1,000,000.00
Vigo County: $217,562.00
Vincennes: $298,337.39
Wheatland: $35,793.06