INDIANA (WTHI) - A new program by Indiana University could help your town go greener. It's called the "Indiana Resilience Funding Hub."
Smaller Hoosier communities can use it to apply for federal money. It'll help pay for climate, energy, and resilience projects. The hub helps connect communities with grant money to address climate concerns.
The hub is designed to help communities with 50,000 residents or less. It puts them in contact with federal agents who can help them apply for grant money. Communities can also get access to technical assistance.
Billions of dollars are available through programs like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
The money could pay for projects like, efficient buildings, alternative energy sources, electric vehicles, energy efficient farm equipment, and more.
Bill Brown is the Assistant Director for Strategy and Engagement at Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute."
He says it can be difficult for communities to navigate which grant best fits their needs.
"We're trying to save people time. We're trying to help them match up grant opportunities to what their expressed needs are in their community. Again, that's a complex process, but we think we can save people time on that," said Brown.
If you want to learn more about how you can benefit from these projects... You can tune into a webinar happening on Thursday. You can find the link here.