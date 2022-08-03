Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 516 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA CLINTON HOWARD IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA CARROLL IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA FOUNTAIN MONTGOMERY PARKE TIPPECANOE VERMILLION VIGO WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATTICA, CLINTON, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DELPHI, FAIRVIEW PARK, FLORA, FRANKFORT, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, MONTEZUMA, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, TERRE HAUTE, VEEDERSBURG, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, AND WILLIAMSPORT.