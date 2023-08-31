Indiana Republican Party selects new leader

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Republican State Committee unanimously elected the state's Republican National Committee national committeewoman to lead the state party as its next chair.
Anne Hathaway will be the first woman to hold the position. She is the president and chief executive officer of Hathaway Strategies, a grassroots public affairs firm headquartered in Indianapolis, and has an extensive history of public service and political experience.
Hathaway previously served in the White House as assistant to the vice president and director of scheduling and public liaison for Vice President Dan Quayle, was chief of staff and Midwest regional political director for the RNC, program director for the 2012 Republican National Convention, and was executive director of the Indiana House Republican Campaign Committee.
For the past five years, Hathaway has served as Indiana's national committeewoman on the RNC, a role she will continue to hold. She currently chairs the Committee on Arrangements, which is charged with organizing the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and co-chairs the RNC Presidential Debates Committee.
She is also the executive director of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series. The program has trained over 600 Hoosier women across the state to engage in public service and politics.