Indiana reports first West Nile virus case of 2023

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State health officials are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the identification of the first case of the West Nile virus of this year.
The person with the case lives in Johnson County.
This comes as the virus has been detected in multiple mosquitoes across the state. To date, 225 mosquito samples taken from 60 counties have tested positive.
“The risk of mosquito-borne disease remains through the first hard freeze, so it is important that Hoosiers take precautions against mosquito bites until then,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “Mosquito season is far from over, and simple prevention steps can help Hoosiers enjoy the outdoors without putting themselves at unnecessary risk.”
Mosquitoes can transmit viruses such as West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis (triple-E) virus and La Crosse virus.
Even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a mosquito breeding site, so Hoosiers should take steps to eliminate them.
Contracting West Nile virus can lead to West Nile fever, which can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands and a rash.
Some people will develop a more severe form of the disease affecting the nervous system, including inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis or even death.
People 60 years and older are at a higher risk of severe West Nile virus disease. Those who think they may have West Nile virus disease should see their healthcare providers.
Click here to visit the Indiana Mosquito-Borne Activity Dashboard to see the latest updates.