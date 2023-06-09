Indiana reports first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus

Indiana has detected its first mosquitoes with West Nile Virus this year.
The positive sample came from Clinton County.
No human cases of West Nile in Indiana have been detected so far this year, though.
However, the Indiana Department of Health expects West Nile activity to continue across the state through the first hard freeze.
Older people and those with weakened immune systems should take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes.
This includes wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around homes where mosquitoes breed.
The West Nile Virus can cause vomiting, rashes, fatigue and headaches.