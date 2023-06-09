 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Indiana reports first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus

Indiana has detected its first mosquitoes with West Nile Virus this year.

The positive sample came from Clinton County.

No human cases of West Nile in Indiana have been detected so far this year, though.

However, the Indiana Department of Health expects West Nile activity to continue across the state through the first hard freeze.

Older people and those with weakened immune systems should take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

This includes wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around homes where mosquitoes breed.

The West Nile Virus can cause vomiting, rashes, fatigue and headaches.

