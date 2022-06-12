 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indiana red flag law effective in helping decrease firearm suicide rates

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last Thursday, the House voted to pass legislation that would allow guns to be temporarily taken from people who are deemed dangerous.

The bill would create what is known as a Federal red flag law.

Right now, 19 states and counting have their own red flag law -- Indiana is one of them.

This legislation has sparked a conversation on just how effective this law has been.

A local leader with the Indiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action says the law is critical in keeping people safe. Especially, in times of crisis.

She says the law has helped save many lives.

"In the 10 years after passing Indiana's red flag law, Indiana's firearm suicide rate decreased by 7.5%. It shows that a red flag law can help in a crisis situation where someone is wanting to take their own life," leader with the Indiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action Jennifer Haan said.

Although this is the case, leaders say the federal red flag law is unlikely to advance in the Senate.

Recommended for you