Indiana red flag law effective in helping decrease firearm suicide rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last Thursday, the House voted to pass legislation that would allow guns to be temporarily taken from people who are deemed dangerous.
The bill would create what is known as a Federal red flag law.
Right now, 19 states and counting have their own red flag law -- Indiana is one of them.
This legislation has sparked a conversation on just how effective this law has been.
A local leader with the Indiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action says the law is critical in keeping people safe. Especially, in times of crisis.
She says the law has helped save many lives.
"In the 10 years after passing Indiana's red flag law, Indiana's firearm suicide rate decreased by 7.5%. It shows that a red flag law can help in a crisis situation where someone is wanting to take their own life," leader with the Indiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action Jennifer Haan said.
Although this is the case, leaders say the federal red flag law is unlikely to advance in the Senate.