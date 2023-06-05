Indiana receives millions in federal money to help make train tracks safer

Indiana is receiving $21 million to help reduce train-vehicle collisions. The Biden administration made the announcement on Monday.
The "Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program" is funding five projects in the Hoosier state.
They're all in the northern half of the state.
The money is intended to help eliminate points where railroad tracks intersect with roads.
The Biden administration hopes doing so will prevent blocked crossings and collisions.
Nationally, the program is giving $570 million to 63 projects.