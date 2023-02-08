Indiana proposal would block state resources for gender reassignment surgeries for prisoners

An Indiana proposal would ban state resources from being used for gender reassignment surgeries for prisoners.
Representative Peggy Mayfield of Bloomington is the author.
She says there is no state law prohibiting or allowing state imbursement for reassignment surgeries.
Mayfield says Department of Correction inmates could seek the surgery, possibly at taxpayer expense.
She testified that there are 100 inmates on the gender-diverse log.
They represent less than one percent of the nearly 23,000 DOC inmates.
The house committee on courts and criminal code passed the bill. Wednesday.