Indiana priest reaches plea deal in sexual abuse cases

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Hazleton. East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Edwardsport. White River at Elliston. White River at Newberry. White River at Petersburg. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 930 AM CST /1030 AM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY, JANUARY 06... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Thursday, January 06. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, January 06. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&