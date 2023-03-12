Indiana practices Severe Weather Preparedness Week

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's no severe weather in the forecast, but officials say this week is a good one to prepare for storms.
It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. The National Weather Service and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will be sharing safety information all week.
IDHS also encourages families, schools, and practices to make tornado safety plans. Hoosiers can practice these plans during the statewide tornado drill.
It's happening Tuesday morning at 10:15.