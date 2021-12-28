Indiana police agencies trying out license plate cameras

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, January 05.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana police agencies trying out license plate cameras

  • 0
traffic

File photo of traffic in Terre Haute (Credit: Chris Essex) 

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A growing number of Indiana communities are purchasing license plate cameras that can allow police to automatically detect stolen cars or vehicles associated with suspects wanted in crimes ranging from murders to child abductions.

How would you feel about seeing police in the Wabash Valley use license plate cameras?

You voted:

Several Indiana cities are using the technology, including the Plainfield Police Department, just west of Indianapolis. The department purchased 12 license plate cameras this year for about $27,000 and installed them in September along the city’s main thoroughfares.

The cameras, which collect the plate numbers and characteristics of passing vehicles, have proven useful in their first 90 days of use, said Plainfield Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge.

“We get hits daily. We don’t find them all, but it’s just lead information,” he told The Indianapolis Star.

Plainfield police bought their license plate cameras from Flock Safety, a company that has also provided several other central Indiana police agencies with the cameras, including Indianapolis, Franklin, Zionsville, Beech Grove and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, said Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin.

Top officials in Indianapolis announced funding in October that will another 350 license plate readers and other technology to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The city and police department have not yet finalized which company will provide the new license plate readers, said IMPD spokesman Lt. Shane Foley.

License plate reading cameras can send an alert to police when a stolen vehicle drives past. They can also alert police when a vehicle belonging to a known wanted suspect, from a national crime database, passes by or a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.

In northwest Indiana, the city of Whiting installed license plate readers about a month ago at a major intersection. That system soon helped police capture a Gary murder suspect who drove through the intersection, said Mayor Steve Spebar, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

“It notified our officers,” Spebar told city council members last week. “We were able to arrest that suspect. So already the system paid dividends by taking a murder suspect off the streets.”

Tags

Recommended for you