Indiana organization works to help after-school programs

A Hoosier organization wants to help support after-school programs.
The "Indiana After School Network" helps groups who care for kids outside school hours.
Whether it's a weekend program or before-school care the network says those programs are indispensable.
The organization connected with groups in the Wabash Valley Friday.
The network can help those programs get funding or connect with others in the community.
It says outside-of-school care helps kids get a better education and supports working parents.
The After School Network can help organizations get professional development training.
If you're someone who could use the group's help, check out this link.