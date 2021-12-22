Indiana National Guard to assist Union Health with COVID-19 surge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana National Guard will be deployed to help with a COVID-19 surge with a local medical group.
Union Health says soldiers from Indiana will be used in several different roles - including clinical and general support.
They expect the guard to be in place over "the next couple of weeks."
After that, officials will reevaluate the need for additional outside support.
Union Health's vaccine mandate
Earlier this year, we reported Union Health would require all staff members receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That deadline was set for November 1.
When the deadline hit, we reached out to Union several times to learn how the mandate might have impacted staffing at its facilities. We did not receive a response.
It's unclear if hospital staffing plays a role in the National Guard's deployment.
Union Hospital's COVID-19 tent
Last week, we reported Union Health placed its COVID-19 emergency tent just outside of the emergency room. This was the third time they've used the tent since the pandemic started.
In a press conference last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Bolinger said, "We're rapidly reaching that point at Union Hospital as well, and that is primarily due to staffing issues."
What happens next?
We've reached out to both Union Health and the Indiana National Guard for more information on the guard's role.
Specifically, we asked Union Health to describe the guard's specific roles. They responded with the following statement.
The Indiana National Guard says it is working to provide us with more information. As soon as we learn more - we will update this story.