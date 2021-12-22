Indiana National Guard to assist Union Health with COVID-19 surge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana National Guard will be deployed to help with a COVID-19 surge with a local medical group.

Union Health says soldiers from Indiana will be used in several different roles - including clinical and general support.

They expect the guard to be in place over "the next couple of weeks."

After that, officials will reevaluate the need for additional outside support.

Full Statement from Union Health Union Health is fortunate to have several Indiana National Guard members join us to help combat the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The soldiers, from all over the Hoosier state, will be used in a variety of capacities, including clinical and general support over the next couple weeks as Union Health continues to battle spikes with COVID-19. Officials will then reevaluate the need for additional outside support. On average, Union Hospital Terre Haute has 52 inpatient COVID-19 cases, with 14 to 16 of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit, and more than 10 on ventilators. Union Hospital is also seeing a 20% positivity rate, meaning 20% of all cases tested are positive for COVID-19. With the holiday season upon us, the best possible gift you can give your health care worker is to get vaccinated and/or schedule your booster.

Union Health's vaccine mandate

Earlier this year, we reported Union Health would require all staff members receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That deadline was set for November 1.

When the deadline hit, we reached out to Union several times to learn how the mandate might have impacted staffing at its facilities. We did not receive a response.

It's unclear if hospital staffing plays a role in the National Guard's deployment.

Union Hospital's COVID-19 tent

Last week, we reported Union Health placed its COVID-19 emergency tent just outside of the emergency room. This was the third time they've used the tent since the pandemic started.

In a press conference last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Bolinger said, "We're rapidly reaching that point at Union Hospital as well, and that is primarily due to staffing issues."

What happens next?

We've reached out to both Union Health and the Indiana National Guard for more information on the guard's role.

Specifically, we asked Union Health to describe the guard's specific roles. They responded with the following statement.

Union Health Follow-up statement The only information being released at this time is the press release that I have already sent all media outlets. Unfortunately, we do not have anyone available for an on-camera, ZOOM or phone interview at this time. The health and safety of our patients is our number one priority as we continue to battle the COVID-19 surge.

The Indiana National Guard says it is working to provide us with more information. As soon as we learn more - we will update this story.