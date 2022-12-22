Indiana National Guard mobilizes to help keep people safe during winter storm

The Indiana National Guard is ready to lend a hand as a winter storm moves into the state.
A release from the Indiana National Guard says that around 150 guardsmen have mobilized at Governor Eric Holcomb's request.
Working with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security members of the guard will man command and control nodes in the northern part of the state.
They will also be a part of highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers.
The guard will be based in Gary, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Muncie and Lafayette.