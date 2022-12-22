 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous cold. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero will cause frostbite and hypothermia even if outside
for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Indiana National Guard mobilizes to help keep people safe during winter storm

National guard helping long-term care facilities

The Indiana National Guard is ready to lend a hand as a winter storm moves into the state.

A release from the Indiana National Guard says that around 150 guardsmen have mobilized at Governor Eric Holcomb's request.

Working with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security members of the guard will man command and control nodes in the northern part of the state.

They will also be a part of highway assistance teams to help stranded drivers.

The guard will be based in Gary, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Muncie and Lafayette.

