Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Rain has generally transitioned to
snow with a brief period of freezing rain and sleet ahead of the
transition. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches
and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Indiana National Guard mobilizes teams to help with winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
snow
mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX/AP

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana National Guard says they've mobilized to help Indiana residents in the midst of a winter storm.

In total, 240 members of the guard were called-up to help authorities across the state with weather conditions.

The soldiers will work in command and control nodes along with helping stranded drivers on the state's highways.

The guard says there will be a total of 60 different highway teams. There will be 20 in the northern part of the state, 20 in the central part of the state, and 14 in the southern portion of the state. The other six teams will travel to where they are most needed.

A portion of the guardsmen will be based out of their armory in Terre Haute.

