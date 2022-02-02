Indiana National Guard mobilizes teams to help with winter storm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Rain has generally transitioned to snow with a brief period of freezing rain and sleet ahead of the transition. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&