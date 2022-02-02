Indiana National Guard mobilizes teams to help with winter storm

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana National Guard says they've mobilized to help Indiana residents in the midst of a winter storm.
In total, 240 members of the guard were called-up to help authorities across the state with weather conditions.
The soldiers will work in command and control nodes along with helping stranded drivers on the state's highways.
The guard says there will be a total of 60 different highway teams. There will be 20 in the northern part of the state, 20 in the central part of the state, and 14 in the southern portion of the state. The other six teams will travel to where they are most needed.
A portion of the guardsmen will be based out of their armory in Terre Haute.