Indiana National Guard arrives at Good Samaritan Hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana National Guard arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital early Monday morning. The members are part of the guard's hospital recovery support teams.

But don't expect to see any troops marching through the halls of the hospital. The six members arrived ready to work in scrubs. Two members are combat medic specialists. The other four are there for general support.

According to Good Samaritan COO Adam Thacker, the biggest help has been to boost health workers' morale. Many folks at Good Samaritan have been in the thick of the fight against covid-19 for almost two years now.

With the most recent surge setting in the hospital was having a hard time. This is due to not just the surge but also shortages in staff in all areas of the hospital. Thacker says they were on the edge of having to temporarily stop some services. But with help from the National Guard, those cuts won't have to happen.

Thacker says, "They've been here a few days and it's been as much as a moral support to our team as it has what the six individuals can truly do from a workload standpoint."