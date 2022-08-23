Indiana Military Museum receives donation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) The Indiana Military Museum recently received a donation.
The museum plans to use the money to make history come back to life.
The funds were donated by Kurt Phegley on behalf of Duke Energy.
The donation will go towards upgrading and developing some of the dioramas in the museum's annex building. This includes putting backdrops behind the European Theater scene and the Korean War scene.
According to museum curator Jim Osborne, there is about a half-dozen projects in the works.
"We are restoring a very rare, World War II tank. We are putting an engine in it and hope to have it operating for some of our events by next spring".
The Indiana Military Museum is open seven days a week from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.