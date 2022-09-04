Indiana Military Museum honors WWII Veterans during Labor Day event

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Live music, museum tours and a war reenactment were some of the many events that were happening at the Indiana Military Museum this weekend.
Hundreds of people filled the stands to watch the annual World War II reenactment.
"It's just history" said Reenactment Coordinator William Sheets. "We're out here to honor the Veterans first. Number two, it's about the education. World War II history."
Those participating in the reenactments will spend about a year studying different topics for the war so it can be reenacted as accurately as possible.
It is estimated that only 125,000 World War II Veterans are still alive today.
"We've noticed all of our Veterans are dying off and we are really trying to honor them as well as learn from them and keep their memory alive" said war reenactor Jerry Sheets.
The museum was also open during the event. This gave those attending the opportunity to learn more about World War II and other was the United State fought in.