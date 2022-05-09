Indiana man gets 50 years in wife’s 2020 killing, beheading

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.4 feet Thursday,
May 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Indiana man gets 50 years in wife’s 2020 killing, beheading

 By Chris Essex

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A west central Indiana man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his wife, whose severed head was found buried in the basement of the couple’s home.

A Montgomery County judge sentenced Michael D. Parks, 46, on Friday after accepting his guilty plea to one count of murder in Hope Parks’ August 2020 fatal shooting. The Crawfordsville man had been scheduled to stand trial Monday.

Parks was sentenced to the 50-year sentence called for under his plea agreement, with no time suspended. He will not be eligible for parole, the (Crawfordsville) Journal Review reported.

Hope Parks’ headless body was found on Aug. 20, 2020, on a bridge as Parks was reporting her missing to Crawfordsville police. He told officers he had not seen her since she had left the house two days earlier after an argument and left in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

But after officers found dried blood during a search of the couple’s home and property, the woman’s head was found buried in the basement. An autopsy found that Hope Parks died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to court documents, Michael Parks decapitated his wife head using a miter saw before burying her head in the basement floor and moving her headless body to a bridge over Sugar Creek, where he left it slumped over the railing.

