Indiana man facing death penalty charge wants to represent himself in court

By Chris Essex

RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man facing a death penalty charge in the fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer has asked a judge to represent himself.

Phillip Lee was charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year.

Lee is accused of shooting Burton in the head during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, December 22, Lee filed a motion seeking to represent himself at trial.

That same day, his court-appointed attorney, Andrew Maternowski, filed a motion seeking to withdraw from the case.

Lee's trial is set to begin March 7, 2023.

