Indiana man charged after police said he crashed his small airplane - while drunk

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man is facing charges after police said he got behind controls of an ultralight airplane - and crashed it while drunk.
The crash happened in St. Joseph County, in the northern part of the state.
According to Indiana State Police, Joseph Krol, 61 of Mill Creek, IN, crashed the small, single-engine plane at the entrance of a subdivision.
Police said Krol wasn't hurt in the crash but did show signs of impairment. He allegedly failed a field sobriety and chemical test.
He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated- Endangerment and Operating While Intoxicated. Krol was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.