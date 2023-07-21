Indiana man appears in federal court for sex trafficking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man from East Chicago, Indiana, is facing charges related to sex trafficking and child pornography.
Jacquez Brown appeared "in federal court in Terre Haute on Thursday.
The indictment alleges he solicited a minor by force or coercion for a commercial sex act.
The indictment further states Brown produced a sexually explicit image of a minor. Then, he allegedly sent the picture twice from a messaging app on a phone.
Brown is due in court for a detention hearing on August 1.