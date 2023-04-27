Indiana Legislature passes bill to improve floodplain mapping accuracy

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill changing the way Indiana's floodplains are mapped has passed both the House and Senate.
Senate Bill 242 was sent to a conference committee. The bill aims to address issues lawmakers say were created by a recent change to the Indiana code.
Currently, local floodplain administrators must use the best available data when considering permit applications.
Lawmakers say that data is sometimes inaccurate. The committee report was adopted today by both chambers.
It will now go to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk for final approval.