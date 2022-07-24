Indiana legislators will kick off a special session this week - Abortion and inflation relief are the two main talking points

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday begins the special legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse where two major topics will be discussed.
They are abortion and inflation relief.
Indiana lawmakers are expected to ban abortion with a few exceptions, and possibly give taxpayers a rebate.
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Indiana has been expected to ban abortion in some form.
It could be the first state to legislate a ban like this.
The abortion ban bill that is expected to pass would allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.
It would also have an exception to protect the life of the mother.
Republican Bruce Borders says the bill is about what he expected.
He says he does not like the language that creates exceptions for rape and incest, but he's in favor of protecting the life of the mother.
While he hopes those changes will be made to the bill, he says he would still vote for the current bill.
"If that's the bill that's standing at the end of the day, which is better? To vote no on a bill that saves no lives, or a bill that saves say 98 or 99% of the lives," Borders said.
All lawmakers representing the Wabash Valley except for one are expected to vote for the abortion ban.
Tonya Pfaff is the only Democrat representing the Wabash Valley in Indiana.
She is against the proposed abortion ban.
Another topic of discussion at the statehouse will be getting money to Hoosier taxpayers.
Governor Eric Holcomb and house republicans want to give $225 to each Hoosier taxpayer.
The Senate fears this could fuel inflation.
Instead, the senate wants to cut utility taxes.
Borders says he supports direct payments to Hoosiers.
"With gas prices being what they are, with utility rates being what they are, groceries going up as radically as they have, there's no way the taxpayers wouldn't be better off having that money put back in their pockets," Borders said.
Pfaff wants a combination of the GOP's wishes.
She said in a statement she wants direct payments, utility taxes suspended and the gas tax suspended.
In Pfaff's full statement, she said, "The State of Indiana has a $6 billion surplus and we can afford to do help hard-working Hoosiers who need real relief now while also being fiscally responsible. We should give taxpayers a $225 rebate, suspend the state utility taxes and also suspend the gas tax hike. The bottom line is that Hoosiers are suffering and need help. This is their money, not the government’s."