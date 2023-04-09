Indiana legislators spoke on House Bill 1483 - relating to bullying in schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana legislators spoke on different subjects at the last cracker-barrel session on Saturday.
Most of the topics discussed had to do with the well-being of the Hoosier children. One of the topics of discussion was House Bill 1483 that passed in the house. This bill requires school administrators to look into reports of bullying, while being in touch with the student's parents.
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff stresses that bullying is evolving.
"Things have gotten worse, because it's very easy to hide behind a cell phone and just shoot out things versus calling someone names on the playground," said Pfaff.
The bill will now move to the Senate. Pfaff says this is a step in the right direction, but there's more to be done.