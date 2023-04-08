Indiana legislators meet with the public at an extra cracker-barrel session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library held an extra cracker-barrel session for state legislators today! Officials had the opportunity to answer questions from the public.
State Representatives Tonya Pfaff, Bob Heaton and Bruce Borders were there, along with Senator Jon Ford.
Most topics discussed had to do with the well-being of children in and outside of school. Legislators spoke on cyber-bullying, vouchers for private schools, and the senate bill banning gender transitions for minors.
State Representative, Bruce Borders, talks about parents' involvement for picking private schools.
"I realize that some parents may choose a different school setting whether that be a charter school, or whether it be a private school. I do support the right of parents to choose for their child," said Borders.
This was the last cracker-barrel session of the season.