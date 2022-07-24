Indiana legislators kick off a special session - Pro-life and pro-choice protesters take center stage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A special legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse is underway. Two major topics will be discussed.
They are abortion and inflation relief.
Indiana lawmakers are expected to ban abortion with a few exceptions, and possibly give taxpayers a rebate.
Start of the session and protesters
After delaying by nearly three weeks, Indiana's special session has officially gotten underway.
State lawmakers will decide how much or how little to restrict abortion access in the state.
The Senate convened on Monday morning, but the main event in the chamber was the public testimony.
The testimony started at 1:00 with pro-life and pro-choice advocates expressing their beliefs on how Indiana should proceed with the issue.
Two people giving testimony were Marissa Jensen and Dr. Mary Ott.
Jensen said the abortion bill does not go far enough, saying all abortions should be outlawed.
"Are you going to look me in the eyes and tell me that I don't deserve to be here? That I would've been better off dead? Foster care was hard. Life is hard. Hard times make you stronger. I am stronger because of what I had to experience," Jensen said.
Dr. Ott countered by saying abortion access is a necessity.
"Comprehensive, evidence-based reproductive healthcare is a cornerstone of child and adolescent health. Access to safe and legal abortion is an essential component of this reproductive healthcare," Dr. Ott said.
Inside the doors of the Indiana statehouse, protests went on for several hours. Each side is hoping to have their voices heard by Indiana lawmakers.
Some protesters called for legal and safe abortions; others called for the protection of life.
Pro-life advocates say they want to hold the state to biblical standards. They hope to protect the life of the mother and baby.
On the other side of the argument, pro-choice advocates are saying abortion is healthcare.
They say they also want to protect a woman's right to choose.
"We think it's not their body and it's not their choice, and the body inside their body is not their choice, and we just want to push god's biblical standard." Pro-life advocate Brenna Buckley said.
"You'd think this would be over and you'd think that we have rights, but that's not the case. It's just disappointing and like, aggravating," Aila Moshe, a pro-choice advocate, told us.
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Indiana has been expected to ban abortion in some form.
It could be the first state to legislate a ban like this.
The abortion ban bill that is expected to pass would allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.
It would also have an exception to protect the life of the mother.
Republican Bruce Borders says the bill is about what he expected.
He says he does not like the language that creates exceptions for rape and incest, but he's in favor of protecting the life of the mother.
While he hopes those changes will be made to the bill, he says he would still vote for the current bill.
"If that's the bill that's standing at the end of the day, which is better? To vote no on a bill that saves no lives, or a bill that saves say 98 or 99% of the lives," Borders said.
All lawmakers representing the Wabash Valley except for one are expected to vote for the abortion ban.
Tonya Pfaff is the only Democrat representing the Wabash Valley in Indiana.
She is against the proposed abortion ban.
Another topic of discussion at the statehouse will be getting money to Hoosier taxpayers.
Governor Eric Holcomb and house republicans want to give $225 to each Hoosier taxpayer.
The Senate fears this could fuel inflation.
Instead, the senate wants to cut utility taxes.
Borders says he supports direct payments to Hoosiers.
"With gas prices being what they are, with utility rates being what they are, groceries going up as radically as they have, there's no way the taxpayers wouldn't be better off having that money put back in their pockets," Borders said.
Pfaff wants a combination of the GOP's wishes.
She said in a statement she wants direct payments, utility taxes suspended and the gas tax suspended.
In Pfaff's full statement, she said, "The State of Indiana has a $6 billion surplus and we can afford to do help hard-working Hoosiers who need real relief now while also being fiscally responsible. We should give taxpayers a $225 rebate, suspend the state utility taxes and also suspend the gas tax hike. The bottom line is that Hoosiers are suffering and need help. This is their money, not the government’s."