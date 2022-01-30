Indiana leaders launch new grant program to address health issues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health is now seeking applications for the Indiana Health Issues and Challenges Grant.
The grant program focuses on working to prevent and reduce the prevalence of mental and physical health issues for Hoosiers. The areas of focus include mental and behavioral health, tobacco use, food insecurity, obesity, lead exposure, Hepatitis C and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and cancer.
Both local and statewide service providers can apply for the competitive grant through the end of March.
For more information about the new grant program, click here.