Indiana leaders launch My Healthy Baby Program statewide - here's what you need to know

To address infant and maternal mortality, Indiana leaders are making a health program accessible state-wide.
The My Healthy Baby Program is an initiative to support Hoosier moms through pregnancy and beyond.
The program helps moms on or eligible for Medicaid by providing free home visits and resources for community support.
Leaders shared that the program meets moms where they are.
They say the program does so by helping moms find connections for different needs - from pre-natal care to helping moms earn their GEDs to provide for their kids.
"Really, that opportunity to try to give a leg-up to families so that they can get that better start for their baby," Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.
You can call the mom's helpline to find resources available in your community. That telephone number is 1-844-624-6667.
You can also learn more about this program at this link.