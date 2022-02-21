Indiana lawmakers push forward college aid application bill

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River.

.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially
frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River,
White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork
White River in western, central, and southern Indiana.  Rainfall
from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to
2.5 inches.

Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first
week of March.  Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong
flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM
EST /1100 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 01.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 22.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7
feet Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison,
Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central Indiana,
Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen,
Parke, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Tuesday through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure will track across the region on Tuesday with
showers and embedded thunderstorms impacting much of central
Indiana beginning late tonight and continuing through
Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with
locally higher amounts...especially along and south of
Interstate 70.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Indiana lawmakers push forward college aid application bill

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana sees another statewide drop in college enrollment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that seeks to increase the number of Indiana students who complete the federal college financial aid application advanced to the Indiana House after lawmakers rolled back the measure Monday.

The House education committee changed the proposal to only require that school officials provide high school seniors and their parents with more information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

That action came after K-12 school associations raised concerns that a Senate-approved version mandating that students complete the form would create additional work for already overburdened teachers and guidance counselors,

Fewer than 60% of Indiana’s 2021 high school graduates completed a FAFSA form, according to the National College Attainment Network. Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Jean Leising of Oldenburg said that left at least $65 million in potential federal aid unclaimed by Hoosier students.

Supporters say the need to help students afford a postsecondary education is becoming a more pressing problem as Indiana faces declining college enrollment.

The issue is being weighed by the Legislature for third year in a row. Proposed FAFSA mandates have passed the Senate in each of the past two legislative sessions but have not advanced in the House.

Similar measures have been adopted in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. Leising said those laws have resulted in significant increases in FAFSA participation rates.

