Indiana lawmakers near deal on multiyear income tax cut

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
1230 PM CST /130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CST Tuesday /5:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers were in final negotiations Tuesday on a tax cut plan that a top Republican said would include phasing in a 10% income tax rate reduction over several years.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said a tentative proposal would cut the state’s current income tax rate of 3.23% to 2.9% in four steps until 2029 but not include some business tax cuts that faced resistance from GOP senators.

The tax cut package was a major remaining issue as the Republican-dominated Legislature looked to possibly finish this year’s session on Tuesday. House Republicans had pushed the tax cut plan as the state saw big jumps in collections over the past year, fueled by federal COVID-19 relief funding.

GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Senate Republican leaders in being hesitant to support major tax cuts because of worries about inflation and a possible economic slowdown. But Holcomb changed course last week, saying he believed the state could afford tax cuts because of continued strong revenues.

 

Details of the plan released by House Republicans call for a seven-year implementation, spreading out both the impact on state revenues and the savings to taxpayers. The proposal would reduce state revenue by about $950 million a year when fully implemented.

Those tax cuts, however, might not be automatic. Huston said negotiators continued discussing possibly linking them to whether state tax collections remain strong.

The tentative Republican proposal an would cut the tax rate to 3.15% for 2023, which would amount to a $40 savings for those with $50,000 in taxable income. The tax rate would then be cut further in 2025, 2027 and 2029, until reaching a total annual reduction of $165 when fully implemented.

Asked about whether taxpayers would notice a tax cut that was spread out over so many years, Huston said the goal was to put “hundreds of millions of dollars back in people’s pockets and that’s what we’re doing.”

“I think people will feel it in these times with all the inflationary prices,” Huston said.

Democrats criticized the Republican plan as going too slow on the income tax cut to give much help to working-class families. They also called for a suspension until July of the state’s 32 cents-a-gallon gasoline tax and the 7% sales tax on fuel, which they argued that would give immediate savings to residents amid a national surge in prices past $4 a gallon since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Democrats argued that if taxes are going to be cut, then residents should benefit quickly from the state’s cash reserves that projections have growing to a highest-ever level of more than $5 billion, or about 30% of state spending in a year, by the end of June.

“We’re looking at those dollars that we can get back to the community because we don’t want to have any more missed opportunities for working men and women,” said Rep. Greg Porter of Indianapolis, the top Democrat on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

The tentative Republican plan included cuts to utility company taxes amounting to an estimated $220 million a year but no changes to property taxes charged on business equipment sought by House Republicans that could have amounted to nearly $400 million a year. Senate Republican leaders objected to cutting the business equipment tax because of concerns over possible impact on local government revenues.

The Republican plan would result in state government becoming even more dependent on its 7% sales tax, which is already its biggest revenue source and the second-highest rate in the country. Indiana’s individual income tax is currently lower than any surrounding state.

Republicans previously turned aside proposals from Democrats for steps such as lowering the sales tax to 6.5%, increasing the state’s tax deduction on rent from $3,000 to $5,000 a year and eliminating the sales tax on diapers and tampons.

