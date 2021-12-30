Indiana lawmakers face debates on vaccine limits, tax cuts

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. River flooding is ongoing
at some locations and will begin ob Friday at some points in
southwest Central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
JANUARY 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, January 07.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana lawmakers face debates on vaccine limits, tax cuts

  • 0
Indiana State House

Indianapolis, Indiana (WTHI Photo, Credit: Jon Swaner) 

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers expect to start their new session by quickly diving into a contentious debate over a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements, even as the virus threatens to overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

The Republican-dominated General Assembly is expected to begin the 2022 session Tuesday with action on a bill that supporters maintain would protect individual rights by forcing businesses that require COVID-19 vaccinations to grant exemptions to workers claiming medical or religious objections.

Major business and medical groups oppose the proposal and it hasn’t yet won the backing of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The legislative session that’s scheduled to last until mid-March will also see some Republicans push for tax cuts because the state expects booming growth in its budget surplus. Conservative complaints about classroom mask mandates and teaching about racial injustice have also led to bills.

A look at some of the top issues:

COVID-19 CLASH

Holcomb says he’ll end his order declaring a statewide COVID-19 public health emergency if legislators approve administrative steps needed for the state to keep receiving enhanced federal funding for Medicaid and food assistance programs.

That request, however, has become entangled with limits on workplace vaccinations, as Republican lawmakers react to conservative grievances over government-ordered virus precautions.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and other major business groups object to President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccination mandate for businesses and the state push to prevent employers from making such decisions on their own.

Medical experts argue that Indiana still faces a health emergency with a big spike in COVID-19 infections that pushed the state’s hospitals to their highest-ever overall patient counts during December. State health officials say Indiana averaged more than 40 COVID-19 deaths a day for much of the month.

“The unvaccinated are killing us,” said Dr. Donald Westerhausen of Granger, president of American College of Cardiology’s Indiana chapter. “We’re overwhelmed at the hospitals.”

TAX CUT NOW?

Indiana’s state government is flush with cash as a December report projected booming growth in the state budget surplus.

That is setting up a push among many Republicans for tax cuts, although top Senate Republicans are taking a cautious stance by saying they are worried about inflation and a possible slowdown in state sales tax collections when federal COVID-19 relief payments end.

Officials estimate tax collections will grow nearly $1.9 billion, or 10%, more for this budget year than was expected when the current state spending plan was approved in April. That would push Indiana’s budget surplus to a whopping $5.1 billion, or 29% of state spending, by the end of next June.

What do you think Indiana lawmakers should focus on first?

You voted:

Holcomb has been noncommittal on whether he believes now is the time for new tax cuts. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Tim Brown, who is retiring after the 2022 session, is pushing for tax cuts, saying “citizens that worked hard deserve a break.”

SCHOOL ISSUES

Legislative Republicans could make school board elections more political, following protests in some districts over classroom mask mandates to protect against COVID-19 and teaching about racism.

One proposal would give school board candidates the option to add their political party memberships to what are now nonpartisan school board elections. Some Republican lawmakers, however, want to go further and make school board races fully partisan as for most other elected offices, complete with GOP and Democratic primaries.

Indiana legislators don’t seem poised to join other Republican-led states in trying to ban the teaching of “critical race theory,” which has become a catch-all term for the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston has said he expects a bill “ensuring that parents have more insight and input into the curricular materials and surveys being used in their schools.”

MARIJUANA LEGIALIZATION

A renewed push for Indiana to join more than two-thirds of states with some form of legalized marijuana use appears to face the same roadblock it has for years from Statehouse Republicans.

Democratic legislators argue that legalization could benefit those wanting to use it for medical purposes, create new jobs and become an additional tax revenue source for the state.

But Holcomb and top Republican lawmakers say they are reluctant to do so while marijuana remains illegal under federal law, despite recreational marijuana use now being allowed in neighboring Michigan and Illinois.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said legislators might look at setting up marijuana industry regulations in case federal law is changed.

“I’m going to be very, very, very slow to support legalization,” Bray said. “It may be that we find ourselves in a position where we need to decrease significantly the criminal penalties that are out there as a result of it, because we need to recognize where we are in this time as a nation.”

Recommended for you