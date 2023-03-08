Indiana lawmakers consider bill to increase juror compensation

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A bill in Indiana would increase juror compensation.
Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard House Bill 1466. If signed into law, the legislation would double the amount jurors earn. They would earn $30 for each day of attendance until the jury is selected. The first five days of a trial would earn them $80 daily, followed by $90 daily starting on the sixth day.
The proposal also increases the amount collected from defendants. It would change from $2 to $6 for each crime or violation.
The people who testified Wednseday spoke in support of the bill.
"Jury service is critical to fulfill everyone's constitutional right to a trial by jury, one of the bedrock principles of our justice system," said Johnson County Trial Court Judge Marla Clark.
The Senate Appropriations Committee will also consider the bill before possibly moving to the full chamber.