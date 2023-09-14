Indiana lawmakers call for Hoosier students to sign up for this new scholarship

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local lawmakers are calling all Hoosier high schoolers to sign up for a new scholarship.
The state's career scholarship is for 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade students wanting to pursue work-based learning credentials outside class.
The scholarship offers up to $5,000 for training opportunities. Students need to be in a state-accredited public or private school.
Acceptable training programs are included in the application.
There are a broad range of fields accepted, including accounting, cybersecurity and veterinary science.
Applications will be accepted until October 1 at this link.