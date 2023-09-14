 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana lawmakers call for Hoosier students to sign up for this new scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
College grad
Adobe Stock

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local lawmakers are calling all Hoosier high schoolers to sign up for a new scholarship.

The state's career scholarship is for 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade students wanting to pursue work-based learning credentials outside class.

The scholarship offers up to $5,000 for training opportunities. Students need to be in a state-accredited public or private school.

Acceptable training programs are included in the application.

There are a broad range of fields accepted, including accounting, cybersecurity and veterinary science.

Applications will be accepted until October 1 at this link.

Recommended for you