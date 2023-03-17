Indiana lawmakers and one local mother speaks up for more funding for Hoosier schools - creating more opportunity for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers are debating several bills that could impact your child's education. One of the things legislators are talking about is school funding. Their votes could have a widespread impact. Parents in the Wabash Valley are listening to what lawmakers have to say. One mom says she's worried her daughter's education will suffer.
Educational funding plays a hidden, but crucial role in a child's educational journey. Without enough money, schools cannot offer certain programs, tools, or experiences needed for an exceptional education.
One local woman talks about her experience as a teacher and as a mother, hoping to see her daughter excel.
Sabrina Ellison has over 20 years of teaching experience in private and public schools. Ellison has been following the discussion among Indiana lawmakers about education funding.
She says that low funding for schools is hurting children's education.
"We're not in it for the money. However, with everything rising and inflation increasing, the funding formula for schools is not adequate enough to pay for the expenses," said Ellison.
Not only is enough money needed to keep schools open, but money is also needed for teaching tools and programs. Kaylynn Ellison, Sabrina’s daughter, talks about how more funding allowed her more hands-on experiences in 8th grade.
"They had the necessary money to like, give us good experiences; like my science teacher had us dissect a pig. We didn't do that in my other school," said Kaylynn.
Having taught and learned in both, the Ellisons have found that private schools tend to get more money compared to public schools. Kaylynn was able to go on a trip to Washington DC while attending a private school.
The Indiana Youth Institute has reported that Indiana is ranked 17th for child well-being in schools. Officials say more funding can help ensure success and retention in education.
"So we are definitely seeing positive trends throughout the state, but also knowing that there is more work to do to improve the graduation rate," said Ashley Haynes with the IYI.
Ellison says that she will continue to take action on this issue for her daughter.
"I email my legislators. I contacted my lawmakers. I want to encourage other concerned parents to step up and contact their senators and their representatives," said Ellison.
As we told you before, there will be an event on April 25th in Vigo County. Officials will give more information on the well-being of children in Indiana.
