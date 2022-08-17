 Skip to main content
Indiana lawmaker defends using Nazi propaganda statement on social media - here's what he said

  • Updated
Jim Lucas
By Chris Essex

A post on an Indiana lawmaker's social media account is drawing criticism.

State Representative Jim Lucas's opponent, Chad Harmon, shared the following screenshot on his Twitter account.

Jim Lucas quote

It shows a statement attributed to the Nazi party regarding the state using propaganda to lie.

The post appeared to have been made by Lucas on his public, personal Facebook page. That post no longer shows up on Lucas's page.

News 10 verified that the original screenshot was taken Monday. On Wednesday, there was a separate post referencing the same quote.

We reached out to Lucas's press coordinator for a comment and to verify the post's authenticity. On Wednesday afternoon, Lucas made a post on his Facebook page defending the statement.

Lucas said:


Reaction from the CANDLES Holocaust Museum

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, based in Terre Haute, condemns that post.

CANDLES released a statement on Wednesday. The statement said:

