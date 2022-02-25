Indiana law enforcement will be cracking down on patrols

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – Police across Indiana say they're cracking down on dangerous and aggressive driving.
A new enforcement campaign started on Friday.
The goal is to promote safe driving around St. Patrick's Day and the NCAA tournament.
More than 200 local law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols.
The safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic.
Police said last year, Indiana saw the highest traffic deaths in more than a decade.
They say those numbers don't appear to improve this year.