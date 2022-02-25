Indiana law enforcement will be cracking down on patrols

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the Driftwood River near Edinburgh. .An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern portions of central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and Bloomfield begins to flood. County Road 175 south of Bloomfield floods. County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157 S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&