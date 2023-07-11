Indiana launches South Korea Office to increase industry relationships

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers today announced the opening of a new Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) office in Seoul to build on the growing industry ties and economic momentum between Indiana and South Korea.
The office, which officially opened July 1, marks the IEDC's second new office expansion this year and its eighth international office, reinforcing the state's commitment to global engagement.
The IEDC's Seoul office, which will be managed by Narai Kim and Max Kim, will focus on attracting new foreign direct investment in future-focused sectors, such as energy, mobility, hard tech, advanced manufacturing and life sciences, and building on the industry and innovation partnerships between Indiana and South Korea.
Tuesday's news builds on the growing economic relationship between Indiana and South Korea, following two state-led economic development trips to Korea within the last year.
Indiana is home to 14 South Korea-based companies - a number that continues to grow with recent investment announcements from companies like Jaewon Industrial, Soulbrain MI and Samsung SDI. Additionally, South Korea hosts operations of six Indiana-based businesses.