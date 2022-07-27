Indiana kids can design this year's I Voted sticker

INDIANA (WTHI) - Hoosier kids from kindergarten to high school can help design this year's I Voted stickers.
Kids are asked to include the phrase "I Voted" and focus on the importance of voting. Young artists are encouraged to highlight Indiana in their designs as well. Another piece of criteria is how unique the design is.
The competition ends on September 18.
If you know an aspiring creative who may be interested, you'll have to submit an agreement of rules. Then, students can submit their designs.
You can send agreements and submissions through email, or mail them to the Indiana Statehouse. That's at sticker@sos.in.gov, or you can mail designs at 200 West Washington Street, Room 201, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Go here to learn more about the competitions rules.