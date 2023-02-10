Indiana joins in a lawsuit against the ATF

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has joined a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Rokita says a new rule infringes on Hoosiers' gun rights.
The rule treats pistols equipped with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles.
That means people must submit their fingerprints to the ATF for a federal license.
The Biden administration has said the braces allow people to circumvent those regulations.
Rokita says people with disabilities and physical weaknesses often rely on stabilizing braces.