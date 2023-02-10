 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana joins in a lawsuit against the ATF

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel
By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has joined a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Rokita says a new rule infringes on Hoosiers' gun rights.

The rule treats pistols equipped with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles.

That means people must submit their fingerprints to the ATF for a federal license.

The Biden administration has said the braces allow people to circumvent those regulations.

Rokita says people with disabilities and physical weaknesses often rely on stabilizing braces.

Recommended for you